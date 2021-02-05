Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $92,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66,371.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,096 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,348,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $511.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

