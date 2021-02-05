Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.