Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,735 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 87.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 64.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

