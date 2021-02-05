Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,336 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.46.

Envestnet stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

