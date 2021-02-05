Filecoin Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $301.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $23.90 or 0.00062939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00161426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00085176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066392 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00237093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046104 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 48,522,404 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

