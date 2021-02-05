Financial Comparison: Visa (NYSE:V) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61% Pinduoduo -17.10% -28.77% -8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visa and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 25 0 2.86 Pinduoduo 0 6 14 0 2.70

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $224.19, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential downside of 38.41%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Pinduoduo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 18.66 $10.87 billion $5.04 41.52 Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 50.75 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -224.16

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Visa has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Pinduoduo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

