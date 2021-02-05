Financial Contrast: The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) versus Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of The Children’s Place shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Children’s Place and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Children’s Place -7.93% -1.01% -0.10% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Children’s Place and Destination XL Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Children’s Place $1.87 billion 0.57 $73.30 million $5.36 13.67 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

The Children’s Place has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Children’s Place and Destination XL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Children’s Place 0 7 3 0 2.30 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Children’s Place currently has a consensus price target of $41.45, suggesting a potential downside of 43.43%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.31%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than The Children’s Place.

Summary

The Children’s Place beats Destination XL Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 795 stores in the United States, 121 stores in Canada, and 8 stores in Puerto Rico; and 266 international points of distribution operated by its eight international partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The Children's Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The Children's Place, Inc. in June 2014. The Children's Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.