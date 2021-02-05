Financial Review: Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and American Spectrum Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 8.62 $390.88 million $3.44 12.57 American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and American Spectrum Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20% American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gaming and Leisure Properties and American Spectrum Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08 American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $43.04, suggesting a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats American Spectrum Realty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About American Spectrum Realty

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

