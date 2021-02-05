FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.1 million.FireEye also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

