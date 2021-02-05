First Bank to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

FRBA opened at $10.43 on Friday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in First Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.