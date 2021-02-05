First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 456.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

