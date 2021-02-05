First Citizens Financial Corp Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,719 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 9,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 67.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.25 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

