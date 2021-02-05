First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after buying an additional 538,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

