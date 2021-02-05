First Personal Financial Services Has $1.77 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 199,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

