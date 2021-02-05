First Personal Financial Services Purchases Shares of 210 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $215.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

