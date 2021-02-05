First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,930 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in General Electric were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.