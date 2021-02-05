First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,706,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 277,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $43.33.

