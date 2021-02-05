First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 5.8% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,176,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,303,000 after buying an additional 1,040,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,952,000 after buying an additional 842,996 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after buying an additional 403,152 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,320,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 395,757 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.