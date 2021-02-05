Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LivePerson worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 211,957 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $8,318,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $8,099,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,513 shares of company stock worth $23,884,973 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

