Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

