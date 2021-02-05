Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1,347.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $259.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

