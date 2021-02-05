Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

