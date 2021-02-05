Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $2.97. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $204,732.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

