Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,618 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,618 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Baozun worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

