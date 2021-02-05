FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLIDY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.94 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

