Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.15

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 5756828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fluent by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Fluent by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

