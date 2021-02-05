Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flux Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 469,689 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

