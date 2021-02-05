FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of FMC worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 251.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

