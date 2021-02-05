Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOCS stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 213.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.