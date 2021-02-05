Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.27

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 26064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Several research firms have commented on FL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

