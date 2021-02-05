Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -284.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.