FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

