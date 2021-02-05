Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

