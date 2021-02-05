Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $66.08 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

