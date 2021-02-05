Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,887,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

