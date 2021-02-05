Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in January

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOJCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

