Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

