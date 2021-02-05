Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

FBHS opened at $88.71 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

