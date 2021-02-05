Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

