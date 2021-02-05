Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 368 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

