Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,678,000 after buying an additional 384,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 216,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

