Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

