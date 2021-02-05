Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

