Foster & Motley Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after buying an additional 109,255 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

