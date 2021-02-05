Foster & Motley Inc. Has $374,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $195.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.