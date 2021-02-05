Foster & Motley Inc. Has $674,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

