Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,516 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

MAS opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

