Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 14,905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

