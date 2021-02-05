Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

