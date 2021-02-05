Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 724 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 262,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.06 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

